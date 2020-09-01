1/1
Jean S. Roberts
Jean S. Roberts; age 97 of Mt. Pleasant passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Mission Point of Greenville nursing home. Jean was born July 3, 1923 and raised by Ben and Blanche Roberts on a family farm in Iowa. Jean loved the outdoors and being in the woods. She enjoyed hunting and cutting wood. She was an avid reader and loved animals, especially her dogs. Jean had a Masters degree and taught at Kalamazoo and Comstock Public Schools. She later was a counselor at Reed City Public Schools and also ran the business J & J Leather for 15 years with her life partner Janet Bush of 41 years. Jean was also an accomplished musician. Jean is survived by her wife Janet Bush; 3 nieces Barbara Hillebrand, Peggy (Gary) Freese, and JoAnn (Craig) Anderson; and nephew Ben (Sue) Roberts all of Iowa. Jean is preceded by both her parents; brothers Lyle and Arlo Roberts; and twin sisters JoAnn Tarrant and JoMary Smith. There will be a memorial service on Friday, September 4 at 11 a.m. at Berry Funeral Home in Shepherd. The service will also be livestreamed on the Berry Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials can be made on behalf of Jean to the Central Michigan Free Methodist Church.

Published in Morning Sun from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
106 W. Wright Ave
Shepherd, MI 48883
989-567-4511
