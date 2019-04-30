|
|
Jean Sumner age 64, of Alma, MI, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at Masonic Pathways, Alma, MI. Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes St. Louis, MI, on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Terri Bentley officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, St. Louis, MI. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5-8 P.M. and on Thursday for 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral homes. Jean was born in Columbus, OH on July 25, 1954, the daughter of Paul Eugene and Alma Jean (Hansen) Vincent. On November 21, 1974, Jean married Randall Sumner in Tucson, AZ. They were blessed with 44 years of marriage before Randy passed away on January 15, 2019. Jean loved children, her own and all others. She was a very generous lady, always willing to help others. Jean had a heart of gold and was compassionate all of her life. She loved her dogs. Jean enjoyed camping, fishing and having cookouts with adopted family and friends. Jean is survived by her son Mark (Shannon) Vincent of TX, and brothers: Gerald Dean Vincent, and Paul Stephen Vincent. She is also survived by her adopted family: Jasmine-Rae St. John, Megan Cook, Carrol Ann Hinderline, Audry St. John, Serenity Northup-Edwards, Joe Teeter, Andrew Teeter, Richard Teeter, Jake St. John, Dustin Hinderline, Ian Morris, Laura Starr, Brian Starr, Jesse Starr, Amanda Starr, Dylan Starr, Alicia Gibson, Tabitha Long, Luis Adame III, Audriana Adame, Reyna Cervantes, and Jose Cervantes; nieces and nephews: Nathan Harris, Gretchen Whipple, Jimmy (Rachel) Vallance, Dave (Toni) Vallance, Renee Whipple, Ryan Vallance, Haden Vallance, Lucy Vallance, Weston Vallance, Jill Sumner, Maison Vallance, Gena, Lonnie, and Monica. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband Randy (2019), sister Suzie Riley, and brother Ricky Vincent. Memorials may be made to Smith Family Funeral Homes for Jean's funeral expenses. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI. Online condolence may be made at
Published in Morning Sun on May 1, 2019