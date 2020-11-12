1/1
Jeanette Jane (Carll) Swisher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette Jane (Carll) Swisher, age 61, of Elwell passed away at MidMichigan Medical Center Gratiot on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born in Flint on September 29, 1959, the daughter of Steven and Daisy (Bannister-Ward) Carll. Jeanette was raised in the Riverdale area where she attended Vestaburg Schools, graduating with the class of 1978. She continued her education at Davenport College in Alma, and was employed as a CNA by Mid Michigan Industries in Mt. Pleasant for 23 years before her retirement in 2012. Jeanette married Gerald Swisher on June 10, 1978 at the Seville Church of God, where she is still an active member. She enjoyed crocheting, working in her flower gardens and mowing lawn. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Jeanette is survived by her husband of over 42 years, Gerald of Elwell; children Veronica (Josh) Juhas of Sumner, Luke (Amy) Swisher of Elwell; 5 grandchildren, Jordan, Joshua, Alexia, Gavin, Calin; sister, Eileen Wonsey of Alma; brothers, Jim (Charlotte) Carll of Middleton, Russ Carll of Shepherd; many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her son, Adam; parents, Steven and Daisy; siblings, Wanitta Carll, Autta Carll, Orlan Carll, and Sylvia Kelsey. A funeral service for Jeanette will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Seville Church of God with pastor Bob Fall officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 AM until time of service at the church. Condolences may be made by utilizing the guestbook at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved