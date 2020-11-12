Jeanette Jane (Carll) Swisher, age 61, of Elwell passed away at MidMichigan Medical Center Gratiot on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born in Flint on September 29, 1959, the daughter of Steven and Daisy (Bannister-Ward) Carll. Jeanette was raised in the Riverdale area where she attended Vestaburg Schools, graduating with the class of 1978. She continued her education at Davenport College in Alma, and was employed as a CNA by Mid Michigan Industries in Mt. Pleasant for 23 years before her retirement in 2012. Jeanette married Gerald Swisher on June 10, 1978 at the Seville Church of God, where she is still an active member. She enjoyed crocheting, working in her flower gardens and mowing lawn. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Jeanette is survived by her husband of over 42 years, Gerald of Elwell; children Veronica (Josh) Juhas of Sumner, Luke (Amy) Swisher of Elwell; 5 grandchildren, Jordan, Joshua, Alexia, Gavin, Calin; sister, Eileen Wonsey of Alma; brothers, Jim (Charlotte) Carll of Middleton, Russ Carll of Shepherd; many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her son, Adam; parents, Steven and Daisy; siblings, Wanitta Carll, Autta Carll, Orlan Carll, and Sylvia Kelsey. A funeral service for Jeanette will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Seville Church of God with pastor Bob Fall officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 AM until time of service at the church. Condolences may be made by utilizing the guestbook at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com