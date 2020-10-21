1/1
Jeanette M. Ray
Jeanette M. Ray; age 83 of Shepherd passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Jeanette was born May 5, 1937 the daughter of Leon and Laura (Williams) Clark. She enjoyed cooking, camping, traveling, and was an excellent seamstress. Jeanette loved her grandchildren. She worked for the Buyers Guide for 10 years. She married Harold Ray on November 12, 1955. Jeanette is survived by her husband Harold; 2 children Steven (Elsa) Ray of Elwell and Theresa (Tom) Recker of Shepherd; 4 grandchildren Keith (Christina) Recker of North Carolina, Kristen (Rob) Johnson of St. Johns, Santana (Ashley) Bass of North Carolina, and Stephany Ray of Elwell; 2 step grandchildren Samantha of Grand Rapids and Michael of Alma; 4 great grandchildren Madelyn and Charlotte Johnson, Gabriel Bennet, and Micah Recker; sister Loretta (Harold) Morrison of Grand Blanc; and several nieces and nephews. Jeanette is preceded by both her parents and brother Leon Clark Jr. The family is having a private viewing and graveside service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.

Published in Morning Sun from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
106 W. Wright Ave
Shepherd, MI 48883
989-567-4511
