age 59, of Mt. Pleasant, made her final journey home on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at her home. Her journey here on Earth was one with many blessings and joy as well as tragic losses and pain. She chose to see the blessings and joy and learn from the losses and look to the ultimate triumph in the trials and turn those into blessings. As per Jeanne’s request, she has been cremated and a celebration of Jeanne’s life will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel, located at 114 S. Bradley Street Mt. Pleasant, Michigan 48858 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12 p.m. with Pastor Jason Raitz officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. Please bring your fondest memories with you as we celebrate her life with thoughts, prayers, and precious memories. If you have any photos of her, please bring them, she was known for hating to have her picture taken so photos of her are rare and should be shared and maybe even you can have a laugh or two with the rare pictures. Her life is to be CELEBRATED as we remember her and send her to the final destination. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the wishes of the family, to help cover the final expenses. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. She entered this world on March 26, 1960, the daughter of John and Therese LaLonde, in Bay City. She attended Sacred Heart Academy and was a proud member of the class of 1978. She married Frank S. Engler, March 15, 1980 and they had 4 children. After a divorce in 1988, Frank & Jeanne raised their children amicably and with respect. Surviving are her children, whom she loved with all her heart: Frank (Christina) Engler of Livonia, MI, Laura Elizabeth Engler (fiancé Ken Valles) of Willowbrook, Ill, and Paul (Lauren) Engler of Okemos, MI. One of the life trials she endured was the death of her second born son, Brian Paul, who preceded her in death on April 8, 1983. She will now be holding him in her arms as she meets him again. Jeanne had enjoyed various amounts of employment. She excelled in administrative and organizational skills, but her health prevented her from working in the last few years of her life. She was interested in many things, but her greatest joy was her grandchildren: Emma, Andrew, Olivia, and Lane, who would always bring a smile to her face as they asked “Grandma Jeanne” to play with them. They truly brought an immense amount of joy to her soul and life. Jeanne’s life was filled with family, friends, and a spirit of joy and peace that surpassed beyond this Earth. Her love for her faith in God carried her through so many trying times and she never hesitated to find the good in all people. She loved her family and friends with all she had in her. She always wanted to see the good in people and share with them the true joy that can be found in the Lord. She had a sense of humor and always took an ironic look at situations she was faced with. She had hoped to make a small difference in the short time she was with us. She loved people and was a help in need. Her love languages were acts of service and words of affirmation. Jeanne is survived by her children and her grandchildren; siblings Kathryn (Rick) Gutierrez of Lexington, MI, James (Dawn) LaLonde of Clio, MI, Daniel LaLonde of Mt. Pleasant, MI; nieces and nephews: Kristin LaLonde, Melissa (Levi) Hadley, Collin LaLonde, Rick (Pam) Gutierrez, Elizabeth (Andre) Williams; great-nieces and nephews: Cameron and Ethan Gutierrez, Jacqueline Gutierrez, Camden and Caiden LaLonde, and Evelyn Holley. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents John LaLonde in 1988, Therese LaLonde in 1999; her son Brian Paul in 1983; and brothers Paul LaLonde in 1983 and Gilbert LaLonde in 1990. You may find Jeanne’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at:
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 4, 2019