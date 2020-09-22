Jeffrey A. Ruedger, age 57, of Alma passed away September 17, 2020 at Woodland Hospice, Mt. Pleasant, MI. Per his wishes there will be no service. His ashes will be laid to rest in Salt River Cemetery in Shepherd, MI. Jeffrey was born November 10, 1962 in Alma, MI, the son of Kenneth and Rochelle Ruedger. He graduated from Alma High School in 1981. He attended Mid-Michigan Community College, Harrison, MI for Diesel Mechanics. He was a natural born mechanic. He worked various places doing mechanical work, finally retiring from Alma Public Schools Transportation Department in 2006. Jeffrey is survived by his daughter Sarah (Corley) Piper of Blanchard, brother David Ruedger of Danville, CA, parents Kenneth and Rochelle Ruedger of Alma and his service dog Kittie. He was preceded in death by his brother Lonnie Ruedger, infant sister Lisa Ruedger, son Jason Ruedger of Alma, and grandparents: Martin and Lena Ruedger, and Maynard and Lois Netzley of St. Louis, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to Woodland Hospice, Mt. Pleasant, MI. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com
. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI.