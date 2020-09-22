1/1
Jeffrey A. Ruedger
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey A. Ruedger, age 57, of Alma passed away September 17, 2020 at Woodland Hospice, Mt. Pleasant, MI. Per his wishes there will be no service. His ashes will be laid to rest in Salt River Cemetery in Shepherd, MI. Jeffrey was born November 10, 1962 in Alma, MI, the son of Kenneth and Rochelle Ruedger. He graduated from Alma High School in 1981. He attended Mid-Michigan Community College, Harrison, MI for Diesel Mechanics. He was a natural born mechanic. He worked various places doing mechanical work, finally retiring from Alma Public Schools Transportation Department in 2006. Jeffrey is survived by his daughter Sarah (Corley) Piper of Blanchard, brother David Ruedger of Danville, CA, parents Kenneth and Rochelle Ruedger of Alma and his service dog Kittie. He was preceded in death by his brother Lonnie Ruedger, infant sister Lisa Ruedger, son Jason Ruedger of Alma, and grandparents: Martin and Lena Ruedger, and Maynard and Lois Netzley of St. Louis, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to Woodland Hospice, Mt. Pleasant, MI. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis Chapel
117 North East Street
St. Louis, MI 48880
989-681-2181
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved