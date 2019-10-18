|
|
age 66, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Woodland Hospice House in Mt. Pleasant. Funeral Services for Jeff will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Deacon Larry Fussman officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. A Luncheon will follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Beal City. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 22, from 2 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Beal City Sports Booster, Woodland Hospice, or to the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Jeff was born on January 29, 1953, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Glenn "George" and Janet (Brien) Wilson. He graduated from Beal City High School in 1971. Jeff married Diane Tilmann on November 4, 1977, at Sacred Heart Parish. Jeff worked in the Michigan Oil and Gas Industry for over 40 years, starting with H.E. Tope, and retiring as a partner at Summit Petroleum. Throughout his life Jeff enjoyed playing cards and hunting at Camp Misery, going to Eight Point Lake and the property. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, but most of all, his grandchildren and dancing to "Footloose”. Jeff is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Angela (Andrew) Reihl, Ashley (Todd Bean) Wilson, Brian (Hope) Wilson, and Kristin (Paul) Stapleton; grandchildren, Ava, Allie, and Aylin Reihl, Hunter Beebe, and Drake Felan; mother, Janet Wilson; siblings, Kim (Dennis) West, Lynn (Jerry) Thering, and Tracie (Marc) Clapp; in-laws, Bob (Nancy Patterson) Tilmann, Julie (Bob) Gamm, Jim (Beth) Tilmann, and Pam Tilmann; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his grandson, Kingsley Wilson; father, George; in-laws, Eugene and Betty Tilmann; and brother-in-law, Geno Tilmann; and many aunts and uncles. You may view Jeff’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 19, 2019