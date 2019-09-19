|
|
age 70, of Weidman, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Woodland Hospice in Mt. Pleasant. Funeral Services for Jeff will take place on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jeremy Selvidge officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. Burial will take place after the luncheon in Kelly Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to HATS (Humane Animal Treatment Society). Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Jeff was born May 20, 1949, in Detroit, the son of Orlin and Lillian (Wismer) Rix. He graduated from Trenton High School with the Class of 1967. Jeff was a proud Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1967-1968. He worked as a carpenter, plumber, and worked as an electrician for Detroit Edison for 15 years. Jeff also worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 15 years. Jeff enjoyed carpentry, woodworking, hunting, and fishing. Jeff is survived by his significant other of 22 years Sally Blubaugh of Weidman; son James Clayton (Gina) Rix of Ipswich, MA; and grandchildren Vincent Clayton Rix and Angelina Rix. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, long-time companion Charlene E. Dutton, and Mary Ann Blubaugh who he considered his Mom. To view Jeff’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 20, 2019