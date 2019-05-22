|
|
Berry, Jeffrey William, 42 of Mecosta, recently relocated from Nevada, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held Friday, May 24th at Janowicz Family Funeral Home in Remus, from 5 PM to 8 PM. Jeff was born in Saginaw, MI on May 25, 1976 to Jerry Berry and Pamela Fitzgerald (Berry). His career consisted of a 20 year span in the casino management business. Jeff was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseshoes, billiards, cards, bowling, board games, and pretty much anything competitive. He is survived by his father, Jerry Berry; mother, Pamela Fitzgerald; twin brother, Jerrad Berry; sisters, Melissa Williams, Monique Berry, Nicole Embrey; brothers, Lindley (Jason) Arnold, Ethan Wernette, and three children, Kaitlynn Catanzaro, Jacob Berry, and Kaitlynn Vinton. Friends may share a memory with the family at the funeral home or online at
Published in Morning Sun on May 23, 2019