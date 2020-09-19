Jerald Lee “Jerry” Thomas, age 76, of St. Louis, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Alma. Jerry was born September 6, 1944 in Temple, TX., the son of Everett and Mary (Best) Thomas. He was a life-long resident of Gratiot County. Jerry graduated from Alma High School with the class of 1962 and continued his education at Central Michigan University, graduating in 1966 with his teaching degree. Jerry began his teaching journey in 1967 at Chippewa School District teaching elementary children until his retirement in 2002. After retiring, he continued his love of teaching as a substitute teacher in Gratiot County for many years. Jerry was a wonderful influence to over a thousand students in his 40 years of teaching. He always put together extra fundraisers to ensure his “children” could make special gifts for their families during the holidays and go on field trips to Henry Ford Museum and the Ice Capades, etc. He was a huge advocate for all of his children throughout the years, some of which he still kept in touch with. He is survived by his brother Everett “Bud” (Roberta) Thomas, nephew Barry (Amy) Thomas, nieces Tanya (Gordon) Richards, Christina (Johnathan) Fales, Lacy (Andrew) Diaz, 18 great nieces and nephews, one great great niece and 1 great great nephew and best friend Michael Daniels. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Alma Hospital for their kind and compassionate care. A private family graveside service in Riverside Cemetery, Alma, with Pastor Brian Wickes officiating will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Weidman Public Schools. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home. To view Jerry’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
