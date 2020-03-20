|
|
With a heavy heart, Jeremy Paul Beckstead (46) of Traverse City passed away at Munson Medical Center on March 10, 2020 surrounded by family. Jeremy was born December 17, 1973 in Alma, MI to Stanley and Rhonda (Peak) Beckstead. His father Stanley was deployed in the Navy, leaving Jeremy, his brother Scott, and their mother Rhonda to call a few other places home until Stanley finished his enlistment. Eventually the family returned to Alma, MI to be closer to family and establish their roots. Jeremy graduated from Alma high school in 1991 and went on to earn an associate degree in architectural drafting from Ferris State University. Jeremy later went on to create his own business, Beckstead Drafting Co. in 2000 until 2016 before he began working for Hardline Corporation. Jeremy loved the outdoors. He was never one to turn down a fishing trip, and never missed an opening day of deer hunting season. He was always there for you to lean on and was loved by so many. Jeremy was one in a million. The light that he radiated will forever live on in the hearts of all that knew him. Jeremy is survived by his two daughters; Alexandra and Izabel, his brother Scott, his sister-in-law Stephanie, his nephew Wyatt, his parents Stanley and Rhonda, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 22, 2020