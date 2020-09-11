Jerome (Jerry) Joseph Degruise, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, MI went home to God on September 8, 2020, with his wife, family and close friends by his side, after a courageous battle with Mesothelioma. There will be a memorial service on Monday, September 14 at 1 pm at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Shepherd, MI with Fr. Fred Kawka officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 11 a.m. until time of service. There is limited seating for the service, but there will be additional seating outside and in the parish hall. The service will also be livestreamed on the St. Vincent de Paul Facebook page as well as on YouTube. Interment will be at St. Leo's Catholic Cemetery in Winn immediately following the service with full military honors. Jerry was born to Wilfred and Mary Ann (Parr) Degruise on January 11, 1947 in Raceland, Louisiana. He grew up in Marrero, LA and graduated from Immaculata H.S. in 1964 and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics from Louisiana State University in New Orleans in 1969. Jerry enlisted in the United States Navy in 1969 and later became a commissioned naval flight officer. He served 5 years aboard the U.S.S. John F. Kennedy and after 23 years of service, retired at the Naval Air Facility Detroit in December 1992. Jerry made his way into banking with Bank of Alma/Firstbank in the technology department and was known as the internet banking guy, retiring in 2013. Jerry met and married the love of his life, Judi Simon, at Naval Air Station Miramar, CA in 1982, while assigned to the Naval Air Reserve Center where she also worked. Together they enjoyed 38 years of adventure. Jerry was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church where he served on the Parish Council and was a choir member. Jerry's passions were computers and technology, BMW motorcycles, bicycling and more recently, firearms. He planned 65 mile rides on the tandem bicycle with Judi, and many motorcycle trips throughout the United States. After retirement, he and Judi enjoyed winter months in Gulfshores, AL. After a 47 year hiatus, Jerry picked up his trumpet and joined the Central Michigan Area Concert Band, where he and Judi have both played for the past 6 years. Jerry remains in the hearts of his loving and devoted wife, Judi; sons Douglas Degruise, and David (Monica) Degruise; daughter Mary-Vanessa (Craig) Slawson; grandchildren, Kailyn Degruise Hernandez, Lily, Rose and James Degruise; Jared and Jewelee Rome (Leticia-mother), Daisy Slawson, John David Degruise; father, Wilfred Degruise (Winnie Babin); brothers-in-law, Phil and Maggie Simon, Nick and Serena Simon, Jeff and Rae Ann Simon, sisters-in-law, Norma and Jerry Hendon, Theda Simon, Janet Simon and Susan Powers; special friends Roland and Diana Griffin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jerry is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Degruise; father and mother-in-law, Jerry & Martha Simon; brother-in-law, John Simon, sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Ken Onstott and nephew Matt Onstott. Memorials may be made on behalf of Jerry to Isabella County Cancer Society
, Central Michigan Area Concert Band or St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Shepherd. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.