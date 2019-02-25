Crispin, Jerry Arthur, 77, of Alma, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 22, 2019. He was born January 3, 1942 in Alma, the son of Arthur and Sophie (Sopel) Crispin. He graduated from Alma High School. He worked at Total Refinery in Alma from the age of 18 until his retirement in 1999. He was baptized a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and then became a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Alma. Jerry was a longtime friend of Bill W. of Gratiot County and enjoyed visiting with friends and family. He is survived by his four children; Jerry Scott Crispin of Bay City, Kimberly Kay Hodge of Ithaca, Khristy Lynn (Ken) Tacey of Bay City and Aaron Troy Crispin of Bay City; 6 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren; sisters; Mary (Larry) Anderson of Lake, Barb Davidson of Alma and Rose (Denny) Seaman of Elm Hall; brother Jeff Crispin of Alma; special cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter Felicia Marie Crispin, his parents Arthur and Sophie Crispin, Sister Sharon (Steve) Riley, Son-in-law Martin Hodge. There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial held on March 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at The First Presbyterian Church, 495 Charles Ave. Alma, MI 48801, with Jerry Scott Crispin officiating. Interment will be at Chapel Gardens Cemetery. Memorials contributions may be given to The First Presbyterian Church. Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary