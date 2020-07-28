Jerry Lee Davis, 67, of St. Louis, MI, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center, Alma after a battle with lung cancer. Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI, on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 12:00 P.M., with Pastor Steve Swem officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, St. Louis, MI. Visitation will be held on Thursday beginning at 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Jerry was born in Edmore, MI on December 12, 1952, the son of Donal Edward and Lucille Beatrice (Gerulski) Davis. He attended Shepherd Public Schools. Jerry worked for B&W Co-op (MAC) for over 30 years. On August 3, 1973, Jerry married Margie Kathryn O'Brien at Alma United Methodist Church. Their marriage was blessed with 4 daughters, 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Jerry was a family man. While his family was young, Jerry loved to take them fishing and camping. In his later years, he enjoyed trips to the casino, watching his favorite TV shows and spending time with Margie "Davy Jo" and his fur babies. Jerry always had a smile for everyone he met and a laugh you will never forget. Jerry would often say "that was funny, but it was comical." He was a generous man and would help anyone in need. Jerry is survived by his wife Margie, and 4 daughters: Gerri Lynn "Sis" (Tony) Miller of Elwell; Olivia "Libby" Davis of Freeland; Jamie (Robb) Mikek of St. Louis; and Loretta "Redda" (Gary Ferman) Davis of St. Louis. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Rayanna Davis, Brandon (fiancée Haili Lonergan) Mikek, Hunter Miller, Nathan Mikek, Jarrett Ferman, Samantha Miller, Nicholas Tenny, Riley Davis, and Blake Ferman; great grandson Jamison Mikek; his two dogs: Lilly and Twin; siblings: Patricia (the late William) Angell, Larry (Virgilene) Davis, and Jackie (Perry) Leib; and many nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and many siblings. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit Jerry's obituary at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com
