age 83, of Mt. Pleasant passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at his home under the care of Mid Michigan Hospice. A Celebration of Jerry's Life will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Sunday, April 28, at 11 a.m. with Benjamen Evers officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Pleasant Firefighters Association or Mid Michigan Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Jerry was born on April 19, 1936, in Denver, CO, the son of Cecil and Dorothy (Jenkins) Funnell. Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Army. He married Nancy Bailey on September 15, 1956, in Mt. Pleasant. Jerry was a master plumber, working for Mid State Plumbing and Heating for many years, before opening JW Funnell Plumbing and Heating. Jerry and his family built a campground in Houghton Lake, called Wooded Acres Recreation Family Campground. He was a dedicated firefighter for 40 years for the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department. Jerry rarely missed a "call." Jerry was first and foremost a family man, he loved his wife, children, and grandchildren dearly. Jerry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy; children, Rick (Joni Landmesser) Funnell, Debra (Rodney) Ervin, and Scott (Tammy) Funnell; grandchildren, Erin Funnell, Erica (Val) Funnell, Wendi-Jo (Jon) Wendt, Steven Ervin, Tyler Funnell, and Devin Funnell; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Kyana, Tia, Aidan James, and Lillian Elizabeth; sister, Marilyn (Gene) McAlester; brother-in-law, Al Roy; sister-in-law, Marti Funnell; and his favorite pet, Gizmo. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Joanne Roy, Jeanne (Hank) Roerich, and James Funnell. Jerry's family would like to thank Mid Michigan Hospice, specifically Lara, for the care during this difficult time.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 26, 2019