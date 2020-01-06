|
age 30, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully, Monday, December 30, 2019, with his family at his side. A Celebration of Jesse’s Life will take place at the Mt. Pleasant Eagles Club on January 11, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. Jesse was born May 15, 1989, in Clare, the son of Neal and Laurie (Hedley) Hilderbrand. He had worked for Malley Construction. Jesse was an avid outdoorsman; he loved tent camping and riding his Harley the most. He adored his nieces and nephews and time spent with his family. Jesse also liked learning about Native American culture. He was a past member of the Mt. Pleasant Eagles #4463. Jesse is survived by his mother Laurie Hilderbrand of Mt. Pleasant; fiancé, Courtney Snyder of Mt. Pleasant; sisters Jamilee (Matthew) Kramer and Heather (Mike) Whitman, all of Mt. Pleasant; nieces and nephews Brent, Chloe, Justin, Ben, and Jackson James; paternal grandparents, Carole and Carroll Rinehart of Mt. Pleasant; aunts and uncles Sharon (Derek) Kalush, Pat (Dean) Kranz, Brian Hedley, Grant Elliott (Cheryl), Colleen “Nanny” Hedley, Leonard Hilderbrand (Tina Stockwell), Steven (Patricia) Hilderbrand, Carla Fitzgerald, Susan Lake, Pamela (Gary) Bible, Debbie (Roger) Simmer, Donna (Mark) Giffin, Tess (Kurt) Hartshorn; stepdad Jeff Vanderstow; stepmother Cindy Hilderbrand and family; and many other extended family members. Jesse was preceded in death by his father, Neal Hilderbrand, nephew, Donovan Allan Bussell; maternal grandparents Doris and James Hedley; paternal grandfather, Neal Opal Hilderbrand; aunt Cheryl Elliott; and lifelong friends D.J. Trofatter and Christopher Turpin. You may view Jesse’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 7, 2020