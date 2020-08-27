1/1
Jimmy R. Lane
Jimmy R. Lane; age 45 of Mt. Pleasant passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Jimmy was born on June 7, 1975 the son of William and Idella (Ashley) Lane. He married Debbie Balliet on July 17, 2004. They enjoyed traveling to casinos and Jimmy was known for winning big jack pots. He enjoyed professional wrestling and worked at the Soaring Eagle Casino for 23 years. Jimmy is survived by his wife Debbie; mother Idella Mogg of Mt. Pleasant; sisters Debbie Ashley of Florida and Susan Finney of Midland; brothers Melvin Lane of Indiana and Warren Lane of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews. Jimmy is preceded by his father William. Services for Jimmy will be Sunday, August 30 at Berry Funeral Home in Shepherd at 3 p.m. There will be visitation from noon until time of service.

Published in Morning Sun from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
106 W. Wright Ave
Shepherd, MI 48883
989-567-4511
