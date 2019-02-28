age 69, devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019, at her home in Culpeper, VA. Funeral Services for Jo will be held at the Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witnesses in Mt. Pleasant, MI. on Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. with Karl Green officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Cemetery. Jo was born on September 6, 1949, in Alma, the daughter of Harvey and Elaine Wittig. She married Alex Rodriguez in 1985 in Charleston, SC. Jo loved to sew, spend time at the beach on vacation, dancing and taking motorcycle rides in the countryside. Her most favorite activity was spending quality time with her children and grandchildren. She was a loving, gentle and giving person. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Elaine. Jo is survived by her husband, Alex; children, Vance (Jari) Rutledge, Kellie Rutledge, Cayce (William) Baver, Marissa Rodriguez and Adam (Lauren) Rodriguez; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Cochran; and brothers, Lovell Wittig and Richard Wittig. Jo will be missed dearly by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jo’s memory to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance Fund (https://give.ocrahope.org/give/186942/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=OCRAweb&c_src2=header). You may view Jo Ayn’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary