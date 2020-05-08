Joan Daphne (Bishop) Reynolds, 93, long time resident of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Springvale Assisted Living in Swartz Creek. Joan was born on June 12, 1926, in Detroit, to Charles F. and Mabel (Keast) Bishop. She graduated from Pershing High School and later married Roy R. Reynolds on March 14, 1953. She worked for Ford Motor Company prior to her marriage and relocation to California. Joan and Roy moved to Mt. Pleasant in 1973 when Roy joined the faculty at Central Michigan University. Joan was a very active community leader and volunteer; most notably as a member of the Central Michigan Community Hospital Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy in 1999 and her daughter Lynne in March of 2020. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, George Bishop and Betty Ragan. She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Brian) MacAskill of Flushing and Dianne (Doug) McClintic of Debrecen, Hungary; four grandchildren, Amanda (Jerry) Masters of Lansing, Brain Byrnes of Portland, OR, Katherine (Caleb) McClintic-Wiese of New York, NY, and Stephen McClintic of Grand Rapids; two brothers, Edgar (Joyce) Bishop and Ronald Bishop; and many nieces and nephews. A private family interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun from May 8 to May 9, 2020.