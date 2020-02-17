|
|
age 82, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Crestwood Village in Mt. Pleasant. Funeral Services for Joan will take place on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Benjamen Evers officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in Reflections Reception Center. After the luncheon, burial will take place in Salt River Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Woodland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Joan was born July 7, 1937, in Remus, the daughter of Victor and Bernice (Deming) Lamb. She married Kenneth Eugene Stalter on November 13, 1954, in Mt. Pleasant. Ken preceded her in death August 28, 2004. Joan was a childcare provider for 23 years. She was a wonderful seamstress and enjoyed crafting, painting, gardening, and rock collecting. She and Ken traveled much of the United States. Joan is survived by her children: Mark (Jill) Stalter of Mt. Pleasant, Carrie (John) Kasper of Jacksonville, FL, Gary (Rosanne) Stalter of Clare; grandchildren: Joseph Stalter (Kimberly Sanders) of Mt. Pleasant, Amy Stalter of Mt. Pleasant, Emily Kasper of Atlanta, GA, Katie (Anrich) Bekker of Winter Park, FL, Molly Kasper of Rockford, Justus Stalter of Clare; great-grandchildren Aaliyah Mena and Lillian Stalter; and special friend David Freed. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Kevin Stalter; daughter Susan Stalter; and brothers Larry Lamb and Ronnie Lamb. To view Joan’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 18, 2020