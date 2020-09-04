Passed away on September 3, 2020 at Masonic Pathways in Alma Michigan at 95 years of age. She was born on July 5, 1925 to Norman and Erma (Landskroener) Stuart in Saginaw Michigan. She is survived by her husband, Robert of Alma, her son Patrick (Robin) Fraker, a granddaughter Emily (Chad) Fisk and a great granddaughter, Ivy Elisabeth Fisk all of Grand Haven, Michigan. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Jane Spalding of Saginaw Michigan and many caring nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her son, Michael S. Fraker of Denver, Colorado. Joan graduated from Saginaw High School in 1943 and was a three year member of the honor society. She attended Central Michigan for two years and was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. Joan finished her formal education at Michigan State University graduating with a teaching degree. She taught at Handley elementary school in Saginaw from 1947 to 1952 and was a substitute teacher in the Alma school system. Joan’s love story with Bob Fraker began in high school and they were married in Saginaw on July 23, 1949; recently celebrating their 71st wedding anniversary. They had a special, caring relationship that was plain for all to see. Family was central to Joan’s life and gathering together to celebrate holidays and other life events was a must. Through thick and thin, she gave loving support to her two sons but also enjoyed maintaining contact with an extended family. Joan believed it was important to be active and support your community. In Saginaw, she was a member of the Junior League and the Jaycees auxiliary. In Alma, she was a member of the Alma Women’s Club for over fifty years. She was also a fifty-plus year member of PEO in addition to being past president. Joan was a member of the First Presbyterian Church since moving to Alma in 1960 and served as a deaconess, taught Sunday School and volunteered in the food pantry. She looked forward to presenting her Stuart family tartan in the church’s annual “kirkin’ o’ the tartans”. Joan enjoyed dancing from an early age as “The Tiny Tapper” to Orchesis at MSU to Alma Dance Club events. She and Bob could cut a swinging rug into their late eighties. She also knitted and sewed many fine pieces, including a panel for the Aids Memorial Quilt. Joan and Bob had great fun traveling near and far for vacations, family visits and over twenty winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The family is having a private burial at Riverside Cemetery in Alma, with plans for a future memorial celebration. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Alma or a charity of your choice
