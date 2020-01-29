|
Joan Schumacher, 84, of Beal City, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at The Laurels of Mt. Pleasant. She was born November 21, 1935, in Isabella County, Michigan, daughter of the late Joseph and Eleanora (Brubaker) Gruss. A 1954 graduate of Beal City High School, Joan married Ronald E. Schumacher on November 9, 1957, at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Beal City. Joan worked as a cashier in the University Center Food Court for 27 years, retiring in the early 1980's. She enjoyed golfing, traveling, card clubs, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Joan is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ronald; daughter, Barbara (Randy) Yuncker of Beal City; two grandchildren, Troy Yuncker of Chicago, IL and Morgan Yuncker of Ypsilanti; brother, Richard Gruss of Beal City; sister in-law, Judy Schumacher of Beal City; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Clarence, Bernard 'Bud', Rollen, and Peter Gruss; and in-laws, Aloysius and Thelma Schumacher, Gary Schumacher and Diane Boling. A Mass for Joan will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 1, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Father Thomas Held as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery concluding with a luncheon at the Beal City Knights of Columbus Hall. The family will receive friends in the gathering room of church on Friday from 4-7:30 p.m. with the Rosary beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visitation continues at the church on Saturday one hour prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Cancer Services, Commission on Aging, or St. Joseph the Worker School. Envelopes will be available at the church or at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home. The family thanks the Laurels for its outstanding care toward Joan during the past three months.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 30, 2020