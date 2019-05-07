|
|
On Sunday, April 28, 2019, Joan Kaye Greely passed away at the age of 92. Joan was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Benjamin M Greely and Edith Marie Kaye in 1927. She attended Thayer Academy, then studied Piano at the New England Conservatory of Music. Joan married Thornton Towle Miller and was mother to four children. She worked as Librarian for Florida Institute of Technology and Personnel manager for Continental Airlines. She enjoyed writing and left us a collection of wonderful short stories. Joan is survived by her four children, Todd G Miller, Jane M Davison, Amy W Hanser, Ross W W Miller, grandson Benjamin W Hanser, nieces Dorothea Ayrton and Lisa Van Ness, and nephew Christopher W Greely. Services will be privately held, and in lieu of flowers, any donations to an animal rescue organization in her name would make her smile. You may view Joan’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on May 8, 2019