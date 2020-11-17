1/
Joann Louise Reffitt
1953 - 2020
Joann Louise Reffitt, 67, of Roscommon passed away on Sunday November 15, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side. Joann was born on October 11, 1953 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan to Robert and Geraldine (Kriesche) Custer. She grew up in the Mt. Pleasant area moving to Owosso with her family at an early age. She later moved to Arcadia and then to the Roscommon County area 30 years ago. On February 18, 1983 in Mt Pleasant Joann was married to Glen Roy Reffitt. Joann enjoyed warm weather when she could go into her gardens and watch the hummingbirds and butterflies. Joann loved spending time with her family. Surviving Mrs. Reffitt are her loving husband of 37 years, Glen R. Reffitt of Roscommon; two daughters, Ronnie (Steve) Langlois of Mt. Pleasant, and Rhandi Jo (RJ) Reffitt of Higgins Lake; son, Kirk (Jennifer) Wheeler of Mt. Pleasant; five grandchildren, Kira, Kody, and Kali Wheeler, and Sam and Nicole Langlois; sister, Jeannie (Tim) McCans of Higgins Lake; three brothers, Bob (Deb) Custer of Owosso, Alan (Jackie) Custer of Owosso, and Ed Custer of Owosso; several nieces and nephews. Joann was preceded in death by her parents. Private Family Celebration of Life Services will be held for Joann Louise Reffitt. Christler Funeral Home, Houghton Lake Chapel is serving the family. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.christler-holdship.com

Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Christler Funeral Home
6651 W Houghton Lake Dr
Houghton Lake, MI 48629
(989) 422-5711
