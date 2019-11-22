|
|
JoAnn M. Hurdle, age 68, of Farwell, passed peacefully while surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland. Jo was born JoAnn M. Cooper to parents John William and Flora Mae (King) Cooper in Port Huron, Michigan on June 1, 1951. Jo graduated High School in Port Huron, and furthered her education attending college for a couple more years. She was joined in marriage on May 31, 2003 in Ypsilanti to Thomas Hurdle. Jo liked playing golf, knitting, scrapbooking and traveling. She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Clare. Jo leaves to cherish many fond memories, her husband Tom of 16 years, her children Andie (David) Marden of Saginaw, Sarah ( John) Lane of South Lyon, Gregory Hurdle of Phoenix, AZ, Lori Hurdle of Farwell, eight grandchildren; Jessica, Destiny, Shelby, Montana, Little John, Emma, Jayden, Branden, three brothers; Tom (Tampa) Cooper of Okemos, Jim (Mary Pat) Cooper of Zionsville, IN, Steve (Sharon) Cooper of Oconomowoc, WI, seven sisters; Jill Rogers of Caseville, Christine White of Boca Raton, FL, Connie (Ed) Houghtailing of Lansing, Barbara (Woody) Brown of Ft. Gratiot, Jackie (Bruce) Bay of Boston, MA, Cindy (George) Crawford of Middleville, MI, Lisa (Bob) Rapson of Lansing, and numerous nieces and nephews, family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother John William Cooper, Jr. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Clare. Fr Peter Nwokoye will perform funeral rites. A visitation time for family and friends will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the Campbell Stocking Funeral Home in Farwell, with a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. Please consider memorial considerations to Alzheimer Assoc. Donation envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Please consider sharing memories and condolences online at:
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 24, 2019