|
|
age 75, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Crestwood Village Assisted Living. Funeral Services for JoAnn will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Deacon Larry Fussman officiating. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery. A Luncheon will immediately follow the Committal Service at the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Ganiard School Foundation, Jim McGuirk’s name. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. JoAnn was born on March 9, 1944, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of James and Mamie (Vujtech) McGuirk. She married Menard Emil Nehrt on October 18, 1980 in Mt. Pleasant. He preceded her in death May 22, 2018. JoAnn enjoyed being a Mary Kay consultant for over 25 years. She liked to travel, fish, socialize and drink coffee. JoAnn is survived by her children Rosemary (Vern) Hoag of Weidman, Mark (Tammy) Carrier of Clare, John (Jodi) Carrier of Mt. Pleasant, and William (Deena) Nehrt of Union, MO; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister Sonja Albaugh of Shepherd; sister-in-law Jean McGuirk of Mt. Pleasant; and many nieces and nephews. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Jamie Ann Carrier; sister Rose Marie West; and brothers Patrick, Jim, and Leroy McGuirk. You may view JoAnn’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 25, 2019