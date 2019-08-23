|
|
age 70, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home. A Memorial Service for Joe will take place on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Clifford T. Crossett officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow at the Mt. Pleasant Eagles Lodge. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. and on Wednesday beginning at 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pleasant Eagles Lodge #4463. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Joe was born October 12, 1948, the son of Roland and Bertha “Ann” (Howell) Schutt. Joe loved music, tractors, and bonfires. He loved spending time with his family. Joe was an active member of the Mt. Pleasant Eagles Lodge #4463. Joe is survived by his life partner Sherry Harvey of Mt. Pleasant; his children: Ron (Chisca) Schutt of Mt. Pleasant, Gidget (Kevin) Rowland of Shepherd, Shelby (Merlin) Adams of Mt. Pleasant, John (Tonya) Schutt of Mt. Pleasant; stepchildren Eric Harvey and Rachel Harvey both of Mt. Pleasant; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother Terry (Sylvia) Schutt of Mt. Pleasant; nephew Doug (Kelly) Schutt of Mt. Pleasant; sister-in-law Judy Jeffrey of Weidman; close friends Hazel Jeffrey of Mt. Pleasant and Roberta Brisboy of Blanchard; in-laws Joni Martin of Farwell, Deana (Michael) Musser of Sidney, Sue (Jimmy) Martin of Kalkaska, Jeff (Tammy) Leatz of Mt. Pleasant, Daryl (Sara) Leatz of Traverse City; and many nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and mother to his children Beverly Schutt. To view Joe’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 24, 2019