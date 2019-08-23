Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Clark Family Funeral Chapel
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Clark Family Funeral Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Schutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Eugene "Lil Joe" Schutt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Eugene "Lil Joe" Schutt Obituary
age 70, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home. A Memorial Service for Joe will take place on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Clifford T. Crossett officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow at the Mt. Pleasant Eagles Lodge. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. and on Wednesday beginning at 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pleasant Eagles Lodge #4463. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Joe was born October 12, 1948, the son of Roland and Bertha “Ann” (Howell) Schutt. Joe loved music, tractors, and bonfires. He loved spending time with his family. Joe was an active member of the Mt. Pleasant Eagles Lodge #4463. Joe is survived by his life partner Sherry Harvey of Mt. Pleasant; his children: Ron (Chisca) Schutt of Mt. Pleasant, Gidget (Kevin) Rowland of Shepherd, Shelby (Merlin) Adams of Mt. Pleasant, John (Tonya) Schutt of Mt. Pleasant; stepchildren Eric Harvey and Rachel Harvey both of Mt. Pleasant; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother Terry (Sylvia) Schutt of Mt. Pleasant; nephew Doug (Kelly) Schutt of Mt. Pleasant; sister-in-law Judy Jeffrey of Weidman; close friends Hazel Jeffrey of Mt. Pleasant and Roberta Brisboy of Blanchard; in-laws Joni Martin of Farwell, Deana (Michael) Musser of Sidney, Sue (Jimmy) Martin of Kalkaska, Jeff (Tammy) Leatz of Mt. Pleasant, Daryl (Sara) Leatz of Traverse City; and many nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and mother to his children Beverly Schutt. To view Joe’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.