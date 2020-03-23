|
|
Age 72, of Merrill, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Woodland Hospice House in Mt. Pleasant. Joel was born June 13, 1947 in Alma, the son of Norman and Ruth (Lindsley) Colbry. He graduated from Breckenridge High School with the class of 1965 and after high school earned his bachelor’s degree from CMU in 1969. Joel married his high school sweetheart Diane Gallagher on August 24, 1968 at the Breckenridge Methodist Church. He worked for Breckenridge High School as a teacher for 37 years teaching drafting, math, and shop classes. He developed the CAD program which enabled many students to pursue careers in related fields. He coached football for 31 years. He started as the JV coach and spent the final 13 years as the head varsity coach. After coaching, he remained a dedicated Huskie football fan. Joel was a role model to numerous students and a positive influence for so many as both a teacher and coach. Joel was always ready to volunteer and was community service minded. He served as a 4-H leader and was president of the Breckenridge Education Association. As a member of the Breckenridge/Wheeler Area Historical Society, he served as vice-president. He and his students worked on designing and renovating the old church into today’s museum. Because of his contributions to the community, Joel was presented with the 2019 Breckenridge Distinguished Citizen Award. Most importantly Joel had a strong relationship with Jesus and was an active member of the Breckenridge United Methodist Church, where he served as Chairman of the Pastor Parish Committee and as Head of the Trustees. In retirement Joel and Diane spent their winters in Englewood, FL. There he continued to make friends and volunteer, where he was the president of the Board of Directors at Brook to Bay. He is survived by his wife Diane, daughter Bethany Colbry, brother Norman (Alberta) Colbry, sister-in-law Patti (Stan) Simmons and many nieces and nephews. Joel was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Joshua A. Colbry, sisters Ann and Jeanine and mother and father-in-law Bob and Norma Gallagher. A memorial service will be held at a later a date at the Breckenridge United Methodist Church. Interment will be held at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Breckenridge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Breckenridge United Methodist Church, Breckenridge Education Foundation, Breckenridge/Wheeler Area Historical Society, or the Pan Can Action Network. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel, Breckenridge. To view Joel’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 24, 2020