John A. Iserhoth
John A. Iserhoth; age 73, passed away peacefully at the Laurels of Mt. Pleasant on Monday, August 10, 2020. John was born May 29, 1947 the son of John and Dorothy (Weitz) Iserhoth. John was a lifelong resident of Lake. He graduated from Farwell High School in 1965 and attended Ferris State College. He was drafted into the Navy in 1967 until he was honorably discharged in 1969. John had his own excavating business. He was also a softball and football coach and enjoyed all sports with his children and grandchildren. John is survived by his son Jai (Hope) Iserhoth and their children Landon, Mason, and Carson; daughter Stephannie (SJ) Conroy and her children Stephen, Halle, and Gavin; sisters Annette Montgomery and Audrey (Bob) Rossell; and many nieces and nephews. John is preceded by both his parents and his sister Joan Callahan. Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.

Published in Morning Sun from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
106 W. Wright Ave
Shepherd, MI 48883
989-567-4511
