For those of you that knew John, you would know that he did things his own way, which always somehow seemed to be the perfect amount of maddening to me. So why should his obituary be any different? In 2015 when John was diagnosed with cancer, he wrote his own obituary. He said he did not want me to have to do it. And then, in true John fashion, he electronically hid it somewhere I cannot access. I do remember it involving a line about “being one with the force”. So, if he asks, tell him he did good and make mention of that for proof. John was born April 30, 1979 in Midland, MI son of John and Janet (Manley) Maddocks. He grew up in Mt. Pleasant, MI and suffered what he called “middle child syndrome” between two sisters, Jessica and Jeannette. A graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in 1997, he moved to Seattle, WA in 2005, and married Brandi Nelson from Mt. Pleasant, MI in 2006. He resided in Bothell, WA for over 10 years where he worked hard, proudly, and made a lot of kids’ days as a Bothell Garbage man for Recology. A lot of you knew John as a Michigan farm boy, lumber yard kid, or a garbage man. A lot of you also knew him as a drinking buddy, poker buddy, camping and hiking buddy, mechanic, builder, engineer of super random things, demolisher, IT guy, gamer, little league coach, and my personal nickname, “The King of 75%” (if you have seen the projects around our house you would understand that one!). He was most importantly known as a husband, father, son, brother, friend, and neighbor. John was the embodiment of love and friendship and touched the lives of so many people from all walks of his short 41 years of life. John is survived by his wife, Brandi Maddocks; his two sons, Myles (10) and Marrick (7); his parents, John and Janet Maddocks of Mt. Pleasant; sister and brother in-law, Jessica and Jason Simon of Coleman and their children, Alexander John ‘A.J.’ and Maddie, and sister and brother in-law, Jeannette and Kurt Read of Homer, AK and their children, Autumn and Gunnar; his mothers in-law, Kim Bohl and Gale Nelson; stepfather in-law, Larry Roberts; and siblings in-law, Traci Nelson, Jenna (Heather) Roberts, and Sean Roberts; and so many loving and supporting aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Madeline (Naessens) Maddocks; maternal grandparents, John and Eloise (Stilgenbauer) Manley, Jr.; cousin, Lisa Mulder; and father in-law, Bobby Nelson. Services are currently withheld due to the stay-at-home ordinance, but we will celebrate John’s life in MI and in WA the minute we are allowed. In lieu of flowers, we would love to see donations given to ACPMP Foundation for research on Appendix Cancer. For additional information and future service dates, please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun from May 12 to May 13, 2020.