John Allen Maul, age 81 of Midland passed away on October 19, 2020. Born December 14, 1938 in Saginaw, MI, John was the son of Orin C. Maul and Vera Jean (Hemmeter) Maul. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Joan (Denslow) Maul; his children, John E. (Leslie) Maul of Lapeer, Ml, Mary (Brian) Williams of Kennewick, WA, Michael J. Cook (Holly) of Crystal Falls, Ml; Patrick A. Cook (Renee) of Midland, Ml and Kathryn J. Cook of Midland, Ml., his three brothers, Charles Maul of Arcanum of Ohio; Donald (Kathleen) Maul of Eaton Ohio, and Tom (Suzanne) Maul of Lake Ann, Ml; sister-in-law, Katherine Maul of Cheyenne Wyoming. He was "Opa" to 17 dearly loved grandchildren and 3 great-grandsons. John was a 1956 graduate of Arthur Hill High School, in Saginaw; attended college at Bay City Junior College and Delta College before proudly serving in the U.S. Naval Reserve for six years. John spent most of his life as a sales representative in the moving business. John and Joan have resided in Mt Pleasant, Ml, Fort Collins, CO, and Hilliard, OH before his retirement in 2000. At that time, moving back to Mt Pleasant, Ml. John loved to sing and entertain and was a past member of the Midland Music Society and the Mt. Pleasant Broadway Players Community Theatre. John was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Fraternal Order of Eagles #4463 and was a Past Worthy President, Past Secretary and held other officer positions. He was also a life member of the VFW Post 3033. He loved NASCAR, Tiger Baseball, the Denver Broncos, traveling and going to the casino. A memorial service for John will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Mt. Pleasant VFW Post 3033 or the Mt. Pleasant Eagles #4463.