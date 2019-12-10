|
|
age 69, of Shepherd, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Masonic Pathways in Alma. A Memorial Service for John will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will immediately follow in Reflections Reception Center. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. John was born December 6, 1950, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Liston and Irene (Lange) Blizzard. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School with the class of 1969. John was a proud Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Army from 1969-1976. He married Susan Simpson on October 31, 1975, in Mt. Pleasant. John worked as a Registered Nurse at the Mt. Pleasant Regional Center for 34 years. John was an avid collector of many things including stamps, model cars and trains, and coins. He loved classic cars, especially Studebakers. John had a passion for always taking care of others, never expecting anything in return. He loved anytime spent with his grandsons. John is survived by his wife Sue Blizzard of Barryton; son John (Holly) Blizzard, Jr. of Byron Center, stepson Peter (Jill) Wood of Lake Isabella; grandsons Collin and Jayden; brothers Andy (Shelly) Blizzard of Mt. Pleasant, Nick Blizzard of Mt. Pleasant, Matt (Julie) Blizzard of Florida, Aaron (Sheri) Blizzard of Ann Arbor, Chris Blizzard of Arizona, Tony (Laura) of Florida; sisters Tammy (Dwayne) Bolden of Texas, Sharon Avery of Mt. Pleasant; Kathy DeFries of Illinois; aunt Kay Morrison, and uncles John Donald Blizzard and Mike Blizzard. John was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents Bernard and Susie Blizzard; and aunts and uncles. To view John’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit:
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 5, 2020