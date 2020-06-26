John Green, 74, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at MidMichigan Medical Center in Mt. Pleasant. He was born March 9, 1946, in Jackson, Michigan, to Forest and Vada (Richardson) Green. He graduated from Blanchard High School in 1964 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1966-1970. During his service time, he married Paulette Andres on March 8, 1968, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant. John served two tours, one in Pakistan and one in Japan (in which Paulette was able to join him). He spent his entire career as a radiologic technician. He worked for several area hospitals but most notably spent the last 20 years of his career at Alma Family Practice. Some of Johns favorite pastimes were hunting, woodworking, and golfing. Much of his time was spent at the hunting cabin, nicknamed “Papa John’s Wood House” by his grandchildren. John was a member of Sacred Heart Parish and the Knights of Columbus Council 1297. He was a kind and thoughtful man and loved his family dearly. John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Paulette; two children, Brynnae (Matthew) Opalewski of Lansing and Andre (Jennifer) Green of Bryan, OH; five grandchildren, Brandon, Nicholas and Leah Opalewski and Owen and Claire Green; two siblings, Neil (Joan) Green of Gladwin and Linda (Gary) Edgington of Seattle; special nephew, Jim Rice of Defiance, OH; and John’s faithful companion, Daisy. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters and their husbands, Joyce and Raymond Brimmer and Natalie and Duane Rice. A Funeral Mass for John will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Loren Kalinowski as celebrant. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Monday from 4-7:30 p.m. with the Vigil beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visitation continues at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to Mass. A private graveside service and military honors will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Beal City. Memorial contributions may be made to Right to Life of Michigan or SHA Tuition Assistance. Envelopes will be available at the funeral or church. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.