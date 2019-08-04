|
|
Age 79, of Farwell, entered Heaven on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland with family by his side. John was born May 18, 1940 in Hubbardston, the son of Francis and Luella (Brocieus) Datema. As a young man he worked on the family farm and later worked for General Motors before retiring. John married Zora Lovejoy on April 22, 1978 and together they raised nine children. John was a hard-working handy man with a servant’s heart that truly loved the Lord. He was a member of Victory Christian Center in Mt. Pleasant. He is survived by his wife Zora, children Janet Datema, John and Sandi Datema, Joseph Datema and Jonathan Ferrari, Debra Mott Humphrey, Daniel and Melinda Mott, Christine and Michael Cooley, Larry Mott, Lori and Todd Ortiz, Marcia and Shawn Hubbard, 49 grandchildren (including great-grandchildren) -- and counting, siblings, Marie and Terry Peiffer, Joan and Edward Glazer, Mary Satterlee, Bernard and Sharon Datema, Bertha and Roy Thelen and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. John was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Thomas Datema and Dorothy Datema. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11 am at Victory Christian Center, 2445 S. Lincoln Rd., Mt. Pleasant with Pastor Dar Blanshan officiating. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 3 to 7 pm at the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, 531 N. State St., Alma. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Victory Christian Center. To view John’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 5, 2019