John Donald Francetic
John Francetic, 94, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at McLaren Central Michigan. John was born October 16, 1926, in Merrill, son of the late Anthony and Julia (Marohnic) Francetic. He received his GED from Mount Pleasant High School, and on June 11, 1955, he married Yvonne Laboda at the St. Hyacinth Church in Bay City, MI. John was an Operator for Michigan Chemical for 25 years and then served as a custodian in the Mt. Pleasant Public Schools System. He enjoyed golfing, cribbage and liked to support his local community. Up until recently, he was a huge Lions fan; after Green Bay changed its coaching staff, he became a Packers fan. John is survived by Yvonne, his wife of 65 years; children, David Francetic of Denver, CO, Jeffrey (Elaine) Francetic of Rancho Murieta, CA., Mark Francetic of Henderson, NV., and Mary Hall of Grand Rapids.; three grandchildren, Zach Theisen of Grand Rapids, Dr. John Francetic Jr. of Reno, NV and Julie Rubio of Virginia; two great grandchildren, Nickolas and Nathan Rubio; brother, Rudy Francetic of Merrill. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Ann, Charlie, Jim, Joe, Tom, George, Bill, Alice, and Edward. Cremation has taken place, there will be a memorial service held in the spring of 2021. John's ashes have be interred at Calvary Cemetery. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit

Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
