Obituary Condolences Flowers age 92 of Mt Pleasant, Michigan passed away peacefully in the presence of family on March 25, 2019 in Mt Pleasant. Services for Jack will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Mt Pleasant on Friday April 5, 2019, Noon service with 11:00 am visitation, with Reverend’s Steven Shugert and Andrew Miller officiating. Private family graveside services will follow in Riverside Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Clark Funeral Chapel of Mt Pleasant on Thursday April 4, 2019, 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. Jack was born August 2, 1926 in Muskegon, Michigan, the son of Merl E. and Ada L. (Randall) Weisenburger. He graduated from Muskegon Heights High School as Salutatorian and President of his class. After graduation he attended the University of Michigan where he participated in both football and baseball, lettering four years in each sport. Jack helped Michigan claim a football national championship by scoring three touchdowns in a 49-0 victory over USC in the 1948 Rose Bowl game, was captain of 1948 baseball team and graduated as the Big Ten’s Scholar Athlete of the Year. Jack then played professional baseball for five years in the Boston Braves organization. Jack married Sally Carnahan on February 11, 1950. In 1954 they moved to Mt Pleasant to go into the insurance business with Sally’s father, Tip at The General Agency Co. Jack retired from The General Agency Co in 1992. Jack loved sports in general, particularly golf, fishing, hunting pheasants with his family in South Dakota and watching his sons, grandkids, and great grandson participate in sports. He also loved spending time at their cottage on Crystal Lake in Beulah, Michigan. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Merl E. and Ada L. Weisenburger and brother Robert G. Weisenburger. Jack is survived by his wife of 69 years, Sally; children Robert (Maurine) of Mt Pleasant; Richard (Rebecca) of Murphy, North Carolina; Perk (Buffy) of Rockford, Michigan; and David (Mary) of Mt Pleasant; seven grandchildren – Alex (friend Christie) Weisenburger of Mt Pleasant; Laura Foust of Mt Pleasant; Nathan (Erica) of Mt Pleasant, Cody of Grand Rapids and Andrew Weisenburger of Mt Pleasant; Jack and Joseph Weisenburger of Rockford, Michigan; and great grandchildren, Owen and Olivia Foust and Brayden Weisenburger, all of Mt Pleasant. Jack was a past member of the Mt Pleasant Jaycees, Central Michigan Community Hospital Board of Directors, Mt Pleasant Industrial Park Development Board, Mt Pleasant Lions Club, Division Chair for United Way, Isabella Bank Board of Directors, Mt Pleasant Country Club, Michigan Independent Insurance Agents Association Board, Michigan Sports Sages and Michigan Seniors Golf Association. Jack also served on the Central Michigan University Hall of Fame Committee, Central Michigan University Development Board and his is a member of the University of Michigan Hall of Honor and the Greater Muskegon Area Hall of Fame. Jack and his wife Sally were named Citizens of the Year for Mt Pleasant in 1998. Jack has been a member of the First Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Isabella Community Soup Kitchen, or CRC Fund (Ice Arena/Morey Courts). You may view Jack’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries