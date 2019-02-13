John Eugene Jourdain age 82, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born the son of Archie and Dorothy (McFarland) Jourdain on Nov. 20, 1936 on the family farm near Clare. John married Janice McClintic on April 30, 1960 and she survives him. He was a farmer by trade, as well as a carpenter. He had great pride in the several homes that he built or remodeled. He also was civic minded and was involved with the Isabella County 4-H and served on the Isabella County Fair Board for several years. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge. Family was first and foremost for John, but he also enjoyed deer hunting, dancing, a neighborhood Pepper Club, or just playing cards with friends and family. John is survived by his wife Janice, his children, Christine (Bill) Barker of Hartland, MI, his son, Greg (Lisa) Jourdain of Clare, his grandchildren, Jessica (Coty Sowle) Jourdain, Katie Jourdain, and Jordan Barker, step-grandchildren, Elyse (Dustin) Thren, Alana and Cole Keene and his sister, Joyce (Gene) Pety of Lake Isabella. He was preceded in death by his brother Jerry. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 11:00 AM at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Cherry Grove Cemetery. Friends may meet with his family at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 8 PM. Memorials may be directed to the Isabella County Fair. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary