Age 68, of Alma, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at his home with family by his side. John was born August 10, 1951 in Alma, the son of Verle and Patricia (Hanford) Stellow. He graduated from Alma High School with the class of 1969. John served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany. He married Becky Wood on February 22, 1975. John worked at General Motors in Lansing and retired June 1, 2019. He was a member of UAW local 602. John was a jack of all trades, enjoyed the outdoors and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Becky, son Sean (Dan) Stellow, daughter Heather (Joshua) Funsch, grandchildren Jackson, Kendall, sisters Laura (Bob) Gale, Charlene (Paul) Gale, Karen Lowery, brothers Steve Jennings, Brian Jennings and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents and brother Kevin Jennings. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11 am at the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma with Pastor Debbie Thomas officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 to 8 pm at the funeral home and Thursday from 10 am until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or Hospice. To view John’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 28, 2019