John L. "Jack" McCarthy
John “Jack” McCarthy, 83, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was born February 6, 1937, in Dunkirk, NY, son of the late John L. and Gertrude (Mehs) McCarthy. He married Linda M. Murphy on December 14, 1968, at St. David Catholic Church in Detroit. He and his wife were members of Sacred Heart Parish. Jack was employed by Central Michigan University for 34 years in the Counseling and Special Education Department. He was an avid football fan of the Chippewas, member of the Chippewa Club, and enjoyed history. More than anything, he and Linda loved attending high school and CMU football games where they could watch and listen to their son, Cullen, in the marching band. A wonderful man, known to be loving, kind, and compassionate, Jack will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda; two sons, John (Jeff McKeehan) McCarthy of Denver, CO and Cullen (Jacqueline) McCarthy of Rockford; and three grandchildren, Grace, Maggie, and Jack McCarthy of Rockford. A Funeral Mass for Jack will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Loren Kalinowski as celebrant. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Friday one hour prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Parish or Special Olympics. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com.

Published in Morning Sun from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service
2300 S. Lincoln Rd.
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 773-5616
