|
|
age 72, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Woodland Hospice House in Mt. Pleasant. Per John's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will take place at a later date. John's ashes will be interred into the Columbarium at the First Presbyterian Church in Mt. Pleasant. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Research at the University of Michigan Health System in Ann Arbor. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. John was born on June 4, 1947, in Detroit, the son of Florian "Bill" and Helen (Markut) Grajek. He married Barbara S. Hosek on May 17, 1975, in Coldwater, MI. John held many positions throughout his life, beginning with a page in a bookmobile in Detroit, Railroad conductor, mounted Police Officer in Detroit, an investigator for the State of Michigan Horse Racing Commission. He returned to college and received his bachelor’s degree in forestry from Michigan State University. He was then employed as a forester for the State of Michigan. In his retirement, John and his therapy dogs worked with special needs children throughout Michigan. John's interests were as varied as his occupations: wood carving, hunting, spending time with friends at the family cabin, dog training, trout fishing, cooking, woodworking, and writing poetry. John is survived by his wife of 44 years, Barbara; children, Anna Grajek of Mt. Pleasant and John (Rebecca) Grajek II of Portage, MI; grandson, Alexander Grajek; many "adopted" grandchildren; sisters, Barbara (Eugene) Schfranek and Camille Mulcahey; special cousin, Wayne Blosh; many nieces and nephews; and therapy dog, Ted. John was preceded in death by his parents. You may view John’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 21, 2020