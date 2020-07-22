died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at The Laurels in Mt. Pleasant, after a short illness. He was born on the family farm just outside of Mt. Pleasant on April 20, 1927, to Eber & Hazel (Green) Harris. He joined the Navy at age 17 to fight in WWII and for a time drove an ambulance on the island of Guam. He married Betty Lou Hubscher on July 1, 1949. The couple lived for a time in Cadillac where their son John was born; they moved back to Mt. Pleasant and daughter Lisa followed. Jack worked for Leonard (Total) Refinery in Alma for over 30 years. Jack was a voracious reader and loved to do crossword puzzles, play golf, and could create just about anything in his wood shop. His network of friends at First United Methodist Church were a blessing and a lifeline for him; he loved being an usher and doing other volunteer work at the church every week. He also was actively involved in volunteering with Meals on Wheels well into his 80s. He was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, many close friends, and by the love of his life, Betty. He is survived by his son John (Kathleen) Harris, daughter Lisa (Jules Vander Galien) Harris, grandson Connor Harris, and by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Two dear friends in particular, Amy & Wayne Heminger, made it possible for him to continue living independently in the last several years of his life--he (and the rest of the family) consider them to be an adopted daughter and son. A memorial service will hopefully be held in spring 2021, at the Clark Funeral Chapel in Mt. Pleasant. Please email Lisa at bettyzgirl62@gmail.com if you'd like to be notified of the service details. You may view Jack’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com