age 67, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Alma. Because of the ongoing “Stay Home, Stay Safe," executive order for all Michigan residents, a private funeral service for Joleen will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends on Friday beginning at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to support the high school bowling team. Checks may be made payable to: Mt. Pleasant Bowling Club, c/o Becky Pope, 2594 S. Alder Rd. Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858. Family and friends are invited to join the services via a live broadcast on Friday, April 24th, at 2 p.m. To do so, please visit the webcasting link at Joleen’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com or https://www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel. Joleen was born June 26, 1952, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Elwyn and Josephine (Powers) Cluley. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School with the class of 1970. Joleen worked as a secretary for many years at Giantway. She married Randy Owen on December 12, 1980 in Mt. Pleasant. Joleen loved her “Tuesday Sister Day” with sisters and nieces. She bowled on a league for many years, serving as secretary and treasurer. She loved going out to eat, putting together puzzles, and word searches. She was part of a golf league in the past and liked watching the Detroit Tigers. Joleen is survived by her sons Eric (Becky) Pope of Mt. Pleasant, Joel Owen of Edmore; stepson Chad Owen of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren Maggie, Katelyn, Abigail, and Austin; great grandchild Peyton; sisters Beatrice (Ralph) Claybaugh of Mt. Pleasant and Lois (Bob) Benaske of Rosebush; brother-in-laws Rodney (Vickie) Owen of Snohomish, WA, and Scott (SueEllen) Owen of Mt. Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews. Joleen was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Jane (Dick) Ouderkirk, Evelyn (Bob) Cowden; and brothers Wallace Cluley and Elwyn Cluley. You may view Joleen’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 22, 2020