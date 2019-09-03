|
Jon Devere Martyn, age 81 of Ithaca, MI, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his home. A Memorial Service will be held at Seville Community Church of God, Elwell, MI, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor George Showers and Pastor Samuel Wrisley officiating. Jon was born in Ithaca, MI on January 1, 1938 the son of Verne and Elizabeth (Weaver) Martyn. He was a graduate of Ithaca High School. Jon married Sharwin Clark on February 15, 1964 at Seville Church of God. Jon resided all of his life in Ithaca. Jon loved attending tractor pulls and loved farming. He enjoyed going to Jamborees and listening to music. Jon also enjoyed going to auctions and flea markets. He will be remembered for his gift of socializing, wearing his bibbed overalls, and chewing on a cigar. Jon and his granddaughter Cassondra had a very special relationship. He is survived by his wife Sharwin Martyn of Ithaca, MI; son Devere Martyn of Ithaca, MI; daughter Catherine and David Sanders of Alma, MI; daughter Dianna and Scott Little of St. Louis, MI; son Daniel and Michelle Martyn of Ithaca, MI; son Jason Martyn of Ithaca, MI; 13 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister Louise and Dwayne Harlow of Pompeii, MI; and brother Bill and Ella Martyn of Ithaca, MI. Jon was preceded in death by his parents, brother Franklin Martyn, and 2 sisters: Carol Miles and Sharon Wrisley. Memorials may be made to the Seville Community Church of God. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 4, 2019