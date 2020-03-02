|
|
Jordan Elise Rae went home to be with God on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the young age of 16. She was born November 4, 2003, in Alma, Michigan. Jordan was currently a Junior at Mt. Pleasant High School who took pride in her grades and schoolwork. She excelled as an athlete as a member of the junior varsity basketball team, varsity track team (along with her sisters, Mary and Erica) and most notably, as a dedicated member of the varsity cheer team. She loved hanging out with her teammates and friends and enjoyed family vacation trips and quality time with her siblings. She was a member of the Potter’s House Family Worship Center where she was involved in the food pantry and youth group. Jordan will be remembered fondly for her energy, passion, and beautiful smile. Left behind to cherish her memory are her parents, Eric Famutimi of Mt. Pleasant and Rebecca Rae of Kalamazoo; siblings, Evelyn (Cajetan Iheka) Famutimi of Branford, CT (and their children, Kamsi and Kennena), Mary Famutimi, Erica Famutimi, and Eric Famutimi Jr., all at home, and Jasmine Rae of Lansing; her grandmother, Mary O. Famutimi of Mt. Pleasant; and many, many extended family members and close friends. She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Clara Famutimi. To celebrate Jordan’s life, her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Potter’s House Family Worship Center with Pastor Carla Ives officiating. A meal will follow at the church and burial will be in Riverside Cemetery following the meal. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. and at the church on Thursday one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Famutimi Family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 3, 2020