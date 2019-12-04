Morning Sun Obituaries
Joseph Allen Pung

Joseph Allen Pung Obituary
age 60, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland. Funeral Services for Joe will take place at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 4 p.m. with Benjamen Evers officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow at the Beal City Knights of Columbus Hall. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery in Beal City at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Joe was born June 2, 1959, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Robert and Mary (Courter) Pung. He graduated from Beal City High School with the Class of 1978. Joe married Brenda Lowery on April 30, 1983. He worked at Delfield for 34 years and had a passion for auto detailing in his spare time. Joe was an avid Redwings fan and enjoyed ice fishing. Most of all, Joe loved his family, especially his grandkids. Joe is survived by his wife Brenda Pung of Mt. Pleasant; son Chad (Stephanie) Pung of Clare; daughter Danielle Pung (Josh Cecil) of Delaware, OH; granddaughter Kaydence and grandson Kolten; brothers: Paul (Kelly) Pung, Ed (Monique) Pung; sisters Sharon Andrews, Roberta (Greg) Tullis, Jan (Kevin) Schafer, Katie (Matt) Galinski, Adele Sheahan (Rob Slagell); mother-in-law Fussy (Harry) Sitts; father-in-law David Lowery; sister-in-law Marcia (Craig) Wright; brothers-in-law Steve (Rose) Lowery, Bruce Lowery, Kelly (Karen) Lowery, Steve (Jeri) VanDePerre, Mark (Diane) VanDePerre, Kevin VanDePerre, and many nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law Donald Andrews; nephews Mark and Phillip Andrews; and step mother-in-law Joan Lowery. To view Joe’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 5, 2019
