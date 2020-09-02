Joseph Bommarito “Joe” met up with his beloved wife, Harriette, and parents in heaven on September 1. He was a family man, immensely enjoying his children and their spouses: Josie & Dan, Mari Rose & Les, Frank, and Theresa and grandchildren Nathan, Melissa, Katrina, and Sabrina. He loved animals, chatting with and helping neighbors, drives in the countryside, and his parcel of land. In his memory, please engage in an act of kindness with a neighbor and practice safety measures; both have lasting effects that are significant in the lives of others. There will be a private graveside service with family members at a later date.



