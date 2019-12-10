|
age 75, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. A Funeral Mass for Joe will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, December 14, at 10 a.m. with Fr. Don Henkes officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church the day of the service from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Joe was born on January 21, 1944, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of C. Robert and Marie (Pollard) Packard. Joe worked in the kitchen at the Mt. Pleasant Regional Center for 25 years. Joe was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Church. Joe enjoyed watching football and baseball. Joe is survived by his daughters, Carol (Bob) Haynak of Ithaca and Connie Shaffer of Shepherd; grandchildren, Trevor, Devin, Sarah, and Steven; siblings, Betty Thrush and Charles Packard; and special cousin, Lisa Pollard. Joe was preceded in death by his parents. You may view Joe’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 11, 2019