Joseph “Joe” Matthew Zsoter Jr., age 84, of Breckenridge Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Joe was born on February 13, 1936 in Breckenridge, the son of Joseph and Agnes Zsoter. Preceded in death by his wife Delores (Dee) (Coughlin) Zsoter, parents Joseph (Sr) & Agnes Zsoter, infant sister Susan. Survived by seven children, Kimberly Currie (James), Karan Jensen (William) David Zsoter (Tonya), Brian Zsoter, Patricia Prikasky, Joanne Brown (Brian) Mark Zsoter (Jennifer Lynch). Nine Grandchildren Zachery Zsoter, Heather Beaudin (Eric), Matthew Currie, Sam Prikasky, Christopher Jensen, Lucas Prikasky, Nicholas Jensen, Amelia Brown, Peirce Brown, four step grandchildren, Erica Hollingsworth, Marielle, Liam and Austin Lynch, 2 great granddaughters, Lydia Beaudin, Eloise Zsoter, two sisters Anges Brewer (Gorman) and Elizabeth Wehrly (James),. Joe was an active member at St Joseph Parish, now Nativity of the Lord Parish in St. Louis Michigan, Knights of Columbus member, stationed in Germany, servicing in the Army AUS INF, SP4 (T) E-4, attended Michigan Tech University, studying Chemical Engineering. Was a member of the Breckenridge Jaycees, coached girls’ softball with a winning team multiple year’s, was an official umpire for the Saginaw and Midland men’s leagues. Joe was employed at Hawkins Letter service, ending his career at Delta College as a graphic artist. In his retirement years he volunteer at Alma hospital in the pain clinic, he was known as the “Candy Man” Moved to Brookdale Meridian in Hasselt in 2018 where he resided until his passing, where he made many special friends with the staff and residents. Joe Started building the family home in 1970, and was constantly working with his hands, whether he was repairing TV’s, in his shop, doing woodwork/building, home alterations, wine making, baking, canning salsa, growing many fruits and vegetables in his enormous garden, he was constantly on the go. Joe’s favorite pastime was fishing and would go any chance he got year-round. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Nativity of the Lord Parish, Mt St Joseph site, St. Louis on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 1:30 pm. Visitation will be held Monday from 3 to 7 pm and a prayer service beginning at 5 pm all at the Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel, Breckenridge. Interment will follow Ridgelawn Cemetery, Breckenridge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkinson Research Foundation, Leukemia Foundation, or Hospice. To view Joe’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com