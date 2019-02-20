age 76, of Lansing passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Funeral Services for Mike will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel in Mt. Pleasant, on Saturday, February 23, at 12 noon with Benjamen Evers officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. Interment will take place in Pine River Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Mike was born on May 27, 1942, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Nick and Stella (Poplyk) Lezan. He married Shirley Ann Bridget on March 7, 1964, in Mt. Pleasant. Mike worked for General Motors as a forklift operator for many years. Mike was an avid fisher and enjoyed playing cards and cribbage, buying lottery tickets, and going camping. He loved spending time with his family. Later in life, Mike was dedicated to taking care of his wife, Shirley. Mike is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Michael (Karen) Lezan, Michelle Lezan, and Melanie (Donald) Swejkoski; grandchildren, Karia, Katelynn, Mark, Alexandrea, Brittany, Brooke, Jared, and Rachel; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Blake, Abigail, Kailee, and Isaac; brother, Nick (Penny) Lezan; brother-in-law, Leo Haynes; and sister-in-law, Barbara (Bernie) Smith. Mike was preceded in death by his infant son, Mark; parents; siblings, Richard (Sue) Lezan, Anne (Bill) Campbell, Kathy Haynes, and Donald Bridget; and friends, Marshall (MaryAnn) Benoit. You may view Mike’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary