Joseph Roy Eager, age 40, of St. Louis passed away Monday July 27, 2020 at his home. He was born April 18, 1980 in Alma the son of Linda Eager. Joe was talented in many areas, working for the last several years in property maintenance. On December 29, 2004 he married Lori Essex and they enjoyed 25 years together. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed listening to music, mud bogging, fishing and his dogs. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his wife and their boys. Joe is survived by his wife, Lori of St. Louis; his sons, Daniel Carman-Eager of Gordonville, Joseph Roy Eager II (Danni Welke) of Alma; two granddaughters, Marilyn and Phyllis; his mother, Linda Farr; three brothers, Tim Eager, Tylor Farr and Kyle Farr; father-in-law, Jim Essex; mother-in-law, Karen Essex; sister-in-law, Carrie (Jim) Rojas-Markley; brother-in-law, Jim Essex (Dawn Confer); and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by is grandfathers, Clarence Eager and James A. Essex. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 5 pm at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma with Pastor Brian Wickes officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 3 to 5 pm at the funeral home. To view Joe’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit

Published in Morning Sun from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
989-463-8970
